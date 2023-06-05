Twitter says 51-year-old WWE Superstar joining Roman Reigns could be better than Sami Zayn in The Bloodline

WWE fans recently came across the idea of R-Truth potentially joining Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, unleashing a flood of creative takes.

R-Truth is one of the most loved WWE Superstars today and is credited for being genuinely hilarious in all his segments. He famously managed to get Brock Lesnar to break character on TV, among other memorable moments.

Roman Reigns, who's still licking his wounds after being betrayed by Jimmy Uso, recently shared an interesting post on social media. He captioned his picture, "It's lonely at the top."

R-Truth quickly responded with a supportive message for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The 51-year-old wrote, "I will keep you company your Tribel chief'ness."

A fan shared a screenshot of this interaction on Twitter and asked if others could imagine R-Truth being a part of The Bloodline. Fans joked about the possible scenarios, with many noting how he would instantly get the biggest villain in the company to break character. One individual pointed out that this addition could be more entertaining than Sami Zayn's run with The Bloodline.

Here's how Twitter reacted to R-Truth potentially joining Roman Reigns and The Bloodline:

Roman Reigns undermines Jey Uso as The Bloodline falls apart on WWE SmackDown

Long-term friction between Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso ultimately pushed the latter over the edge at Night of Champions 2023. When punished for mistakenly hitting Solo Sikoa, Jimmy responded with two superkicks to The Tribal Chief's face.

Reigns and Sikoa couldn't conquer the aftermath of the superkick, failing to dethrone Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens as the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

The Usos crashed Roman Reigns' 1000-day title reign celebrations last Friday as they appeared close to making up with The Tribal Chief. However, a well-executed swerve saw Solo Sikoa attack Jimmy Uso as The Enforcer pledged his loyalty to Reigns.

The show's final moments saw Paul Heyman pose the most important question, "What about Jey Uso?" A confident Reigns stated Jey would do what he always does and fall back in line. Although The Tribal Chief is convinced that his Right Hand Man will 'return home' to him and The Bloodline, fans believe that one-half of The Usos now has enough ammunition to stop Reigns on his brutally inconsiderate path to glory.

