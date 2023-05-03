Twitter theorizes Asuka's future with 32-year-old superstar on WWE SmackDown

A wrestling fan has proposed an interesting theory about Asuka's future with a WWE Superstar on SmackDown.

Asuka and the Damage CTRL faction were selected by WWE SmackDown during this year's draft. The Empress of Tomorrow had a rivalry against the faction alongside Alexa Bliss in 2022, but her history with a member of Damage CTRL goes far beyond that.

She was a part of the Triple Tails faction alongside IYO SKY and her sister, Mio Shirai, in SMASH and Pro Wrestling WAVE over a decade ago. A wrestling fan on social media suggested that The Empress of Tomorrow and IYO SKY could revive Triple Tails in WWE without Mio Shirai, as she has retired from in-ring competition.

The WWE fan noted that the three-time Women's Tag Team Champion recently posted a fox emoji along with a SmackDown graphic on Twitter, and connected the dots to Sonic the Hedgehog. He pointed out that there is a fox in the Sega video game series known as Miles 'Tails' Prower that has two tails, and that could symbolize the group reuniting without Mio Shirai included.

Jay @CreatureLives -Asuka posts a fox emoji with a SD graphic



-There is a fox in Sonic the Hedgehog named Tails



-Asuka was once in a group with IYO and her sister named Triple Tails



WWE Hall of Famer explains why Asuka's undefeated streak came to an end

A WWE legend has revealed why he thinks Asuka lost her undefeated streak in 2018.

The two-time RAW Women's Champion entered WrestleMania 34 undefeated but was tapped out by Charlotte Flair in a match for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg claimed that she couldn't have remained undefeated forever, and Charlotte Flair made sense as the superstar to end the streak.

"Either you’re gonna put Asuka over (at WrestleMania 34) and she maintains that thing or you’re gonna put Charlotte (Flair) over and holy mackerel, she’s broken the streak and you know, the streak only goes for so long. You can’t be undefeated forever, you know what I mean? As much as everybody hated it with The Undertaker’s streak being broken, I guess he could’ve just retired with his streak unbroken but they were thinking about the future and who do we give this (to)? Same thing, same thing here. If you’re gonna beat Asuka, who you gonna give that carrot to?," said Road Dogg. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle Five years ago, Charlotte Flair and Asuka faced off at Wrestlemania 34.



I'm still convinced Asuka should have won here. Five years ago, Charlotte Flair and Asuka faced off at Wrestlemania 34.I'm still convinced Asuka should have won here. https://t.co/h69yxOlmnM

The Empress of Tomorrow is the only woman in WWE to win the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, and Elimination Chamber matches. However, the 41-year-old superstar now holds an abysmal 0-5 record at WrestleMania and many fans feel she doesn't deserve it.

Would you like to see a Triple Tails reunion on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

