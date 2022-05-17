Twitter user makes a surprising claim about Sasha Banks and Naomi's issues with WWE

WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Naomi shocked the pro-wrestling fraternity by walking out of RAW earlier tonight. Now, new details have emerged stating that the tension between them and the creative team dates for several months.

Banks and Naomi were initially supposed to compete in a six-woman match, also featuring Becky Lynch, Asuka, Nikki A.S.H., and Doudrop in the main event for a shot at the RAW Women's Championship. However, those plans were dropped after the tag team champions walked out of the arena before the show. WWE also released a statement detailing their surprise exit before RAW.

Although Sasha Banks and Naomi are yet to comment on their decision to walk out, Twitter user @Adidas_Head88 claims that it wasn't an impromptu choice. Instead, they have stated that the tension between the tag team champions and the creative team dates back several months.

As per their detailed thread, Banks and Naomi decided to work as a tag team after being promised a main event booking. They were informed that one of the superstars would pin another to go over and earn a title shot at the singles championship.

Banks and Naomi approached their boss for a meeting and were happy with the conversation. However, it led to a few changes in their next match that upset the producers. The Twitter thread states:

"You are approached in February as being put in a tag team, after both being promised big feuds at WM. You bite the bullet and put everything you got into being a tag team. It works, you get over, win the titles at WM and become merch pushers. 5 weeks into your reign, you show up to live TV and ready to work. You are told you will be in the main event, and you are happy. You both are then told that one of will be going over from pinning the other. You have questions why that decision was made, and how it helps y'all. You request a meeting with your boss to discuss it. Your boss takes the meeting and everything is actually going well. He understands your concerns. The meeting ends well and the match is told to be reconstructed. For some reason producers get mad about it. You then ask with one of your members going over, what happens to your titles?"

The thread further states that Sasha Banks would challenge Ronda Rousey, whereas Naomi would face Bianca Belair. However, neither would dethrone the current champions. Additionally, WWE informed them that they won't put their tag team titles on the line until Money in the Bank.

Sasha Banks and Naomi were reportedly told to "fix their attitude"

The tag team champions weren't entirely sure about the booking and then requested another meeting, which was met with a hostile reaction. A producer reportedly "walked away screaming" and returned only to tell the two superstars to "fix their attitude."

Sasha Banks and Naomi needed answers, so they kept asking to meet one of the bosses but were called "spoiled." They even raised questions over why they were added to a title contenders match over other superstars in the women's division.

Frustrated with the response, the duo decided to stand up for themselves, leading them to walk out of RAW tonight.

The thread continues: "You ask for another meeting with your boss, but this time you are being called spoiled. A producer walks away screaming. He comes back and tells both of you to fix your attitude. Y'all have a brief meeting amongst yourselves and decide to stand up for yourselves. You go to another boss, and make it clear you just have concerns. You ask why are we even in the match and why aren't other women in it? You ask why your titles have no stories for two months? Again, you are met with fix your attitudes. So after one final meeting with yourselves and asking others, you make the ultimate decision as a team. It's sad how one side is trying to create a f***** up narrative."

WWE's official statement claimed that Banks and Naomi didn't want to face two superstars scheduled to compete in the six-woman match. The main event was later changed to a singles bout between Becky Lynch and Asuka, forcing many to speculate about a potential issue with Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop.

However, the aforementioned Twitter user also stated that neither Banks nor Naomi "talked down" about being in a match against Nikki or Doudrop.

It is worth noting that RAW commentator Corey Graves publicly called out Sasha Banks and Naomi's decision to leave the arena while on air. He described their actions as "unprofessional," which led to a strong reaction from the WWE Universe.

As of this writing, there are no concrete details about Sasha Banks and Naomi's latest action. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the latest updates on the situation.

