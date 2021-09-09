"Two of the best" - The Rock praises latest AEW signing and former Universal Champion

WWE legend The Rock heaped major praise upon Adam Cole and Kevin Owens in his latest tweet.

The Rock hasn't performed in WWE recently, but he regularly interacts with fellow superstars and puts them over on social media. He recently reacted to Kevin Owens' tweet where the latter responded to a fan.

The fan in question posted a tweet stating that her father was in the ICU and shared an amusing conversation. Her dad loves to hate AEW's Adam Cole and WWE's Kevin Owens.

Owens noticed the tweet and had the following to say to the fan's dad:

"Tell your dad that I hope he gets back on his feet quickly and that deep down, he knows he loves me and I truly appreciate him being my biggest fan and humming my theme song," Owens wrote.

WWE veteran The Rock noticed the tweet and took a light-hearted jibe at former rival John Cena. He then heaped praise on both Adam Cole and Owens in his response:

"We’ve all beat Cena so let’s celebrate lol. Wishing your dad strength during this time and Kevin O & Adam Cole are two of the best so your pops knows his stuff!," The Rock tweeted.

The Rock has the utmost respect for the current generation

The Rock is currently one of the most recognizable faces on the planet. He has a whopping 268 million followers on Instagram while being one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. Yet, he keeps in touch with his pro wrestling roots.

The Rock returned to WWE in 2011 for a two-year feud with John Cena. The bout ended with Cena defeating him for the WWE title at WrestleMania 29. His last WWE match was a quick squash victory over Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32.

Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin, Becky Lynch, and AJ Styles are just a few of the many WWE names that The Rock has praised over the years. Adam Cole has joined the 'Elite list' following his debut at AEW All Out.

