Two big matches announced for next week's episode of NXT

Thatcher wants higher stakes

Two big contests took shape after events from this week's NXT. Timothy Thatcher and Matt Riddle will attempt to settle their differences in a cage match next week. In turn, three competitors will compete for the chance to advance to the finals of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament after tying with 2-1 records.

Things heat up on NXT

While feuds for the bigger titles will fall into place closer to June 7th, it's still important for secondary feuds that also carry the brand to get the proper spotlight. As Riddle topped Thatcher last week after their partnership fizzled, the latter wasn't content with the result. He wanted a definitive winner instead of a roll up and he challenged The Original Bro to a match that could only end by submission or knockout. Instead of a regular match, they'll have a cage fight next week.

Timothy Thatcher vs. @SuperKingofBros in a Cage FIGHT will be 🔥🔥🔥! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ndz36v7DzL — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 21, 2020

After Drake Maverick upset Kushida in their tournament match, the two competitors will be joined by Jake Atlas in a Triple Threat match as all three men have records sitting at 2-1. The men met in the ring following Maverick's win and will likely steal the show next week. What other angles will continue next week after Karrion Kross and Tommaso Ciampa confronted each other? Will Finn Balor and Damian Priest cross paths? NXT is certainly heating up.