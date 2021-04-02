Two huge matches booked for next week's episode of SmackDown

WrestleMania 37 is just around the corner, and next week's edition of SmackDown will be the go-home show for the blue brand. As such, WWE has made a few special announcements for the show, including a title match.

Next week's episode of SmackDown will be a special WrestleMania edition, featuring the 'Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal' match, appearances from Edge, Roman Reigns, and Daniel Bryan, and most importantly, a Fatal 4-Way Match for the SmackDown Tag Titles.

The announcement was made at the behest of WWE and SmackDown backstage official Adam Pearce. The news was shared via WWE on FOX's Twitter account.

The SmackDown Tag Team titles are currently being held by the Dirty Dogs, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. The match will be a Fatal 4-Way and will include the champions along with the three teams who have been vying for the No. 1 contender's spot for quite some time.

The teams of Rey and Dominik Mysterio, the Alpha Academy, and the Street Profits have all been announced for the bout.

BREAKING NEWS:

Per @ScrapDaddyAP, next week we'll see a special #WrestleMania edition of SmackDown on FOX with the 'Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal', a Fatal 4-Way for the SmackDown Tag Titles, and we'll hear from @WWERomanReigns, @EdgeRatedR, & @WWEDanielBryan! pic.twitter.com/yYWM556N5E — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 1, 2021

The announcement comes as a bit of surprise. One would assume that the title match would have been set for WrestleMania 37, but it seems as though WWE has other plans.

SmackDown will feature the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal match

As mentioned earlier, next week's SmackDown will also be hosting the 'Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal' match. This spectacle usually takes place on the pre-show for WrestleMania, but WWE has chosen to have the match the night before during SmackDown.

WWE has also provided the list of participants, which includes some big names like Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, and Elias.

The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal participants will be: pic.twitter.com/tbWaT000CB — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 1, 2021

This is the first time WWE has held the iconic match on a night other than during WrestleMania. It has to be somewhat disappointing for the participants, who will not receive a match at the biggest show of the year (and in front of a live crowd for the first time in over a year).

