Two first-ever matches announced for WWE RAW

WWE official Adam Pearce made an important announcement prior to this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Before the upcoming show in Albany, New York, General Manager Pearce confirmed two tag team matches via WWE's social media platforms. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter are set to face Tegan Nox and Natalya, marking the first-ever two-on-two encounter between these teams.

In the other bout, Creed Brothers aim to make a statement against The Judgment Day, as they square off against Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

"Over the weekend at #WWEBangor, #Raw General Manager @ScrapDaddyAP went right back to business and made the following matches for tomorrow night: @kayden & @Katana_ vs. @TeganNox & @NatbyNature; @JuliusCreed & @BrutusCreed vs. @DomMysterio35 & @jd_mcdonagh."

Creed Brothers are currently the number one contenders to Damian Priest and Finn Balor's Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Adam Pearce had a message for Randy Orton after WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton returned to SmackDown last week for the first time since his return from injury.

The show's General Manager, Nick Aldis, extended an invitation to the Viper, aiming to secure him permanently for the blue brand. However, this proposition didn't sit well with Adam Pearce, who sought to sign Orton for Monday Night RAW. Pearce even dangled a future shot at the World Heavyweight Championship, but the Viper declined the offer, opting instead to join SmackDown in pursuit of taking on The Bloodline.

After the show, Pearce shared a message expressing his discontent with the situation, but made it clear that he respected Orton's decision.

"I don’t like it… But I get it. My respect always, @RandyOrton," Adam Pearce wrote.

Now that Randy Orton is officially part of SmackDown, fans are curious to see if Pearce will consider signing CM Punk to the red brand in the near future.

