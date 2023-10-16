Two former WWE stars who quietly left the company make first appearance after leaving

There have been quite a few stars leaving WWE in recent months. Two stars who were let go from the company very quietly after last competing in August have finally made their appearance elsewhere - it appears they are finally ready to start competing. The two in question are James Drake and Zack Gibson - The Grizzled Young Veterans.

Drake and Gibson had competed under the monikers of Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler since July 2022 as The Dyad. They were part of Joe Gacy and Ava's Schism faction and didn't really find much success in their roles. The two were rumored to want to leave the company for some time, although WWE official Shawn Michaels had spoken out about not wanting them to go.

The two stars finally became free agents recently after letting their contracts expire. The company had no option but to release them given they let their contracts run out without re-signing. They became free agents and announced the same.

Now, they have made their first appearance since being released. They were announced on DPW and won their match. The duo have a shot at the DPW Tag Team Championships in the future.

The two former WWE stars are immediately making an impact in the Indies, and given that they announced a global takeover, this might be the beginning of what they have planned.