"Two GOATS" - Fans go crazy over Roman Reigns' backstage photo with 26-year WWE veteran

The WWE Universe has reacted to a backstage photo featuring Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and veteran commentator Michael Cole.

The Tribal Chief was recently in action at the 2023 WWE Money in the Bank premium live event. He teamed up with Solo Sikoa in a huge tag team match against The Usos, termed The Bloodline Civil War. Surprisingly, Reigns ended up taking the pin, courtesy of Jey Uso. This was the first time The Tribal Chief was pinned in nearly four years.

The photo of Reigns and the 26-year WWE veteran shaking hands has quickly gone viral on social media. In reaction, fans appreciated both men and even labeled both as "GOATS."

Check out the fan reactions to Reigns and Cole's backstage image:

Sleeping Velociraptor @SnoringRaptor @reigns_era I feel like fans finally started appreciating them around the same time so this image is really powerful. @reigns_era I feel like fans finally started appreciating them around the same time so this image is really powerful.

Jim Cornette recently discussed Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's match against The Usos

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's match against The Usos on July 1 was well-received by fans and professionals worldwide. WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on the contest.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette expressed his frustrations with the match being too lengthy.

"[During the Blooding Civil War] I understand that at the start they were in no hurry, they were milking it because the issue is over and Roman's over (...) Did this match need to be 33 minutes bell to bell?"

Cornette further mentioned that the finish made sense and that having Reigns take the pin was the right call.

"It was the right finish (...) Historically, world champions have lost falls in tag team matches to set sh*t up. I didn't mind that, if they'd beaten Solo [Sikoa], people would have kind of been, 'Ehhhh' because that's what you'd expect, and obviously Roman wanted to get the family over. So the only problem I had was godda*n, the first 15 minutes was a schlag, wasn't it?"

Post-WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns has been involved in The Bloodline Civil War storyline. He is yet to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on television since beating Cody Rhodes at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

This coming Friday on SmackDown, Reigns will be put on trial after his and Solo Sikoa's loss at Money in the Bank. At the Night of Champions premium live event, Reigns and Sikoa's team lost against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

