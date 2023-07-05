WWE veteran had a major issue with Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank

The Bloodline Civil War was the main event of WWE Money in the Bank. Overall it was a great match, however, veteran journalist Jim Cornette had a major issue with the bout.

Fans witnessed the talents put on a lot of great matches at Money in the Bank. However, one bout that a lot of fans were looking forward to was the main event between The Usos and Roman Reigns alongside Solo Sikoa. Jimmy and Jey Uso came out victorious in that bout.

Jim Cornette talked about the match on his podcast Jim Cornette Experience. The veteran manager said he understood that the wrestlers were in no hurry, but the bout didn't need to be 33 minutes long.

"[During the Blooding Civil War] I understand that at the start they were in no hurry, they were milking it because the issue is over and Roman's over... Did this match need to be 33 minutes bell to bell?" [From 00:20 to 00:42]

Cornette added that he did not have any problems with the outcome of the match. The only problem he had was the slow first 15 minutes of the contest.

"It was the right finish... Historically, World Champions have lost falls in tag team matches to set sh*t up. I didn't mind that, if they'd beaten Solo[Sikoa], people would have kind of been, 'ehhhh' because that's what you'd expect and obviously Roman wanted to get the family over. So the only problem I had was goddamn the first 15 minutes was a schlog, wasn't it?" [From 04:20 to 04:59]

The ending of Bloodline Civil War saw Roman Reigns' three-and-a-half-year streak being broken

The Bloodline Civil War was one of the best matches of 2023. It showcased a family feud, unlike anything anyone has ever seen before in WWE. Roman Reigns was pinned by his cousin Jey Uso. It was the first time in three and a half years that The Tribal Chief was pinned.

Although the fans loved The Usos winning the match, they were left with a lingering question as to why WWE made a decision for Roman to be pinned after three and a half years. Now Sportskeeda Wrestling has come up with a reason as to why this happened. You can check it out here.

Fans want to see what else WWE has in store for The Bloodline saga. Only time will tell if the story will continue or not.

