WATCH: Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns finally got pinned after three and a half years by his cousin, Jey Uso, at WWE's Money in the Bank. This surprising turn of events left fans wondering about the underlying reasons behind this unexpected victory.

The storyline began in 2020 with Roman adopting the ruthless persona of "The Tribal Chief." Roman's character embraced a dominant and authoritarian approach, proclaiming his leadership over the family. His first feud was against Jey, who initially resisted his authority, leading to emotionally charged encounters. But after Roman defeated Jey twice, he joined Reigns to the Bloodline faction.

Jey's brothers, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa joined the group. For nearly three years, they dominated the WWE until 2023, when Roman started lashing out at the Usos after they lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. First, Jimmy, who could take the abuse, turned on Reigns, and then a few weeks later, Jey Uso turned on his Tribal Chief as well.

Roman challenged The Usos to a tag team match with Solo as his partner. And finally, he got pinned after three and a half years.

