Two Hall of Famers were allegedly unhappy with Hulk Hogan's presence at WWE Hall of Fame

Two WWE Hall of Famers were allegedly not thrilled with Hulk Hogan being a part of the 2019 Hall of Fame ceremony. The duo in question were Hall of Fame tag team, Harlem Heat.

Hogan inducted his then-best friend Brutus Beefcake into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame. however, the duo aren't on supposedly good terms with each other now, with Hogan recently telling Theo Von that Beefcake's wife was the reason behind their fallout.

Missy recently shared a TikTok video with Brutus Beefcake, where the latter shared a backstage story from the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. As per Beefcake, Booker T and Stevie Ray weren't happy with Hulk Hogan being there. Here's what he said:

"Somehow, we were talking about the Hall of Fame deal. And when I said I had a presenter, Hulk was going to be my presenter, Harlem Heat had a problem with that. Stevie Ray says, 'I got a problem with that!' Not my call, you got to take that up with Vince." [7:44-8:09]

Expand Tweet

Missy Beefcake recently took a shot at Hulk Hogan

Missy Beefcake has made it a point to get back at Hogan for stating that he doesn't understand why her husband is in the Hall of Fame. She has been sharing TikTok videos targeting The Hulkster for a while now. It all began with a lengthy message that she sent to Hogan a few days ago.

"Hey everybody, it's Missy. And I really didn't wanna do anything today of all days. But my TikTok is blowing up. People are asking me questions. 'What's going on between Brutus and Hogan?' #Hogansaid could be a new hashtag. So, Hogan said he doesn't know why Brutus is in the Hall of Fame. He don't know! So, I'm thinking to myself, he just might need a refresher course. So, what we're gonna do is we're going to have maybe a one-part series, maybe a two-part series. Maybe even more. MissyMania's gonna be running wild up on this TikTok. And I just want people to know the truth. 'Cause I've been silenced for too long. We've waited too long. Stay tuned, it's gonna be a bumpy ride."

Hulk Hogan has mostly been silent about his real-life beef with Brutus Beefcake and his wife. It seems highly unlikely that he will respond to Missy's TikToks anytime soon.

What do you think of Beefcake's story from the WWE Hall of Fame 2019 ceremony? Were you happy with Hulk Hogan being a part of the event? Sound off in the comments section below!

Please credit Missy's TikTok handle and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quotes from this article!

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here