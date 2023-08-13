WWE Hall of Famer's wife targets Hulk Hogan; says she wants people "to know the truth"

A WWE legend's wife has put out a video taking a shot at Hulk Hogan for his recent comments about her husband.

Brutus Beefcake and Hogan were the best of friends at one point. Hogan even inducted Beefcake into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. Their friendship has taken a hit over the years, with Hogan telling Theo Von that Beefcake's wife has a lot to do with their falling out.

Sportskeeda Wrestling published a news piece back in April, in which former WWE Superstar The Mountie made a bold claim about Hulk Hogan. Hogan allegedly told him that he didn't understand how Brutus Beefcake was in the WWE Hall of Fame and The Fabulous Rougeau Brothers weren't.

The article came to the notice of Beefcake's wife Missy, and she had a lot to say to Hogan in a new clip she shared on Twitter. Here's what she said:

"Hey everybody, it's Missy. And I really didn't wanna do anything today of all days. But my TikTok is blowing up. People are asking me questions. 'What's going on between Brutus and Hogan?' #Hogansaid could be a new hashtag. So, Hogan said he doesn't know why Brutus is in the Hall of Fame. He don't know! So, I'm thinking to myself, he just might need a refresher course. So, what we're gonna do is we're going to have maybe a one-part series, maybe a two-part series. Maybe even more. MissyMania's gonna be running wild up on this TikTok. And I just want people to know the truth. 'Cause I've been silenced for too long. We've waited too long. Stay tuned, it's gonna be a bumpy ride."

Hulk Hogan's alleged comments about Brutus Beefcake

Jacques Rougeau Jr. (aka The Mountie) had a chat with Steve Fall in April. The WWE veteran touched upon a lot of interesting topics, but none were as intriguing as his alleged talk with Hulk Hogan. You can check out the comments here.

Judging by the video that Missy Beefcake posted online, it's clear as day that she isn't happy one bit over Hogan's comments about her husband. Only time will tell what she has to say about The Hulkster.

What do you think of Missy Beefcake's comments about Hogan?

Please credit Missy's Twitter handle and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quotes from this article!

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?