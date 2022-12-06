Two huge Triple Threat matches set to take place tonight on WWE RAW

WWE has announced two huge Triple Threat matches for tonight's episode of RAW in Washington, DC.

The winners of each Triple Threat match will battle each other next week for a title shot. Bayley, Asuka, and Rhea Ripley will battle tonight on RAW. Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss, and Becky Lynch will square off in another Triple Threat match tonight on the red brand.

Byron Saxton made the announcement in a video uploaded to WWE's social media today.

"We have got some breaking news," said Saxton. "Not just one Triple threat match, but two Triple Threat matches with massive stakes. The first match will see Bayley, Asuka, and Rhea Ripley competing against each other. The second Triple Threat match will see Nikki Cross, Alexa bliss and The Man Becky Lynch. Here is where it gets interesting because the winner of both of those Triple Threat matches will then face off next week, with the winner of that match earning a future RAW Women's Championship opportunity." [From 00:12 to 00:44]

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair hits milestone in WWE

Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 to become the RAW Women's Champion. The EST defeated Big Time Becks again at SummerSlam before entering a feud with Bayley.

Beliar has gotten the better of The Role Model on multiple occasions, including a victory in the Last Woman Standing match at WWE Crown Jewel.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of Extreme Rules, Bianca said she wanted to become the first black woman to hold a WWE title for over 200 days. A milestone she has since eclipsed with ease.

"We gotta make this happen. That's a huge milestone. I want to keep breaking those barriers and be that person that shows like this is possible, keep riding with it. So, even more pressure," said The EST. [From 0:29 to 0:42]

Bianca is so talented that she has the ability to become a pro bodybuilder at the same time as she's completely dominating the women's division on the red brand. Time will tell if any female superstar in the company can dethrone Bianca and capture the RAW Women's Championship.

