Two important names put back in WWE's alumni section ahead of 2025 Hall of Fame

Two notable veterans have been added back to WWE's alumni section, which suggests a Hall of Fame induction could be imminent. Legendary tag team Demolition has had a strained relationship with the Stamford-based company in the past.

Demolition (Ax and Smash) was quite possibly the most over tag team in World Wrestling Entertainment back in the late 80s. Having won multiple Tag Team Championships in the promotion, the duo was wildly popular among fans back in the day.

Demolition's relationship with WWE took a hit years later. In 2016, the two stars were a part of the class action lawsuit against the global wrestling giant. The lawsuit alleged that several wrestlers suffered brain injuries during their stints in the promotion.

Demolition has now been reinstated in the company's alumni section. With the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony mere weeks away, it seems Demolition might finally get inducted this year.

Demolition Smash talks about the team's lengthy WWE Tag Team title reign

One of Demolition's title reigns lasted a whopping 16 months between 1988-1989.

Back in 2016, Smash talked about the title reign in an interview with Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, and here's what he had to say

“It went really fast. We were very proud that we could hold them that long and for Vince McMahon to trust us with them was something that we must have done something for him or otherwise he would have taken them off of us but it was pretty wild and we never thought that we would have them that long and it was actually exciting to get rid of them and go for them again because when you have them for so long you kind of want someone else to have them and go against them but overall it was pretty neat." [H/T Fightful]

The 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on April 18, 2025. So far, only one name has been confirmed to be inducted is WWE CCO Triple H, who will headline the class.

