Two major legends were unhappy at the Hall of Fame as WWE seemingly cut their time, claims Vince Russo (Exclusive)

The WWE Hall of Fame this year took place before WrestleMania 41 in Winchester, Nevada, where many notable names were honored for their contributions to pro wrestling. Among those legendary names were Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin, who, as per Vince Russo, were not happy with the amount of time given to them.

This year's ceremony featured the inaugural 'Immortal Moment' recipient, a new category that will see historical matches getting inducted into the Hall of Fame. The honor belonged to Bret Hart and Stone Cold this year for their match at WrestleMania 13. However, the two did not get much time for their speech, while Triple H's speech towards the end of the show went over an hour.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleMania review, Vince Russo noted that Bret and Austin getting little time did not sit well with him. The former WWE writer also claimed that the two legends did not look happy with their minutes being cut short:

"That’s what rubbed me the wrong way. Do not stand there and tell me Triple H was a bigger star than Austin and Bret. That’s what really rubbed me the wrong way. Go back and look at Bret and Austin, you think those guys were happy? Unfortunately, they can’t say anything because of the position Triple H is in. I am gonna go back to Vince again, because that would have never happened on Vince’s time." [From 1:10:27 onwards]

WWE Hall of Fame 2025 was headlined by the induction of Triple H, who was inducted by his best friend, Shawn Michaels. Michelle McCool also joined the list of Hall of Famers.

