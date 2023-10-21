Two major names thrown out of SmackDown arena by Nick Aldis after warning; hints at major WWE Survivor Series feud

WWE just changed up the entire picture for RAW and SmackDown. A top name was thrown out of the SmackDown building by the new General Manager Nick Aldis, but he was not alone. Another big name was thrown out the arena as well. Both Jey Uso, who had invaded SmackDown, and Adam Pearce, who had been present at the show, were escorted out.

Jey Uso invaded SmackDown this week. On RAW, Cody Rhodes and Jey suffered when Jimmy's invasion and distraction were enough for The Judgment Day to defeat them, and win back their WWE Tag Team titles. The losing duo were certainly not happy about that. Tonight on SmackDown, when John Cena faced Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso came out to help. Jey Uso attacked his brother instead.

Immediately after the segment, security brought Jey Uso to the backstage. With Adam Pearce present beside, the new WWE SmackDown General Manager asked that Uso be escorted out of the building. Pearce said he was right, and offered to do it himself, but that was a mistake.

Aldis appeared to agree, and then asked that both Pearce and Jey be thrown out of the building.

Pearce was stunned at first, and then realizing the hostility, hinted at a feud for the coming Survivor Series event between the brands saying, "Let the games begin."

It appeared to be a tease at a WarGames match between the brands, something that's expected to take place at Survivor Series.

