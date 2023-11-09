Two new members could join The Bloodline, including 31-year-old star, says legend [Exclusive]

WWE has reaped the benefits of The Bloodline becoming one of the greatest factions ever. During the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter reminded fans that The Bloodline is here to stay and could soon see Lance Anoa'i and Juicy Finau join its ranks.

The Roman Reigns-led group has had its ups and downs but continues to be a dominant team, with the Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman constituting one of SmackDown's top acts.

In a bid to extend the story that has brought WWE a lot of money and acclaim, the company will look at different ideas, and adding more members is certainly one way of doing that. As reported, Lance Anoa'i and Juicy Finau recently ended their association with Major League Wrestling (MLW), giving rise to speculation about the duo being WWE-bound.

While discussing Bloodline's future, Bill Apter felt that Lance and Juicy, 31 and 27 years old, respectively, could join the Samoan faction and contribute to what has been a thoroughly compelling long-term storyline:

"Well, it still may happen. Two of the (Samoan family members), Lance Anoa'i and another one of the Anoa'i family just broke their relationship with MLW and we believe they are headed to WWE at this time. I think they are going to freshen up The Bloodline at this point in time." [4:12 - 4:32]

Teddy Long comments on The Bloodline's potential expansion

The Samoan family has roots deep into professional wrestling and has many members of its clan competing in companies outside of WWE.

Lance Anoa'i and Juicy Finau, formerly members of the Samoan Swat Team in MLW, look like ideal candidates to strengthen Roman Reigns' Bloodline as WWE looks to move towards a new arc in the narrative.

Teddy Long agreed with the prospect of seeing Lance Anoa'i and Juicy Finau alongside Roman Reigns in WWE. The Hall of Famer, like many other pundits, believes there are still more avenues to explore with Reigns' team, as he briefly mentioned below:

"Yeah, I just see so much; you can still do with that. There is so much family that could be involved that hasn't already been involved yet." [4:33 - 4:43]

Would you like to see Roman Reigns welcome two new members into his inner circle? Sound off in the comments section below.

