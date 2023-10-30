Two major wrestlers released after request; one of them is a real-life Bloodline member - Reports

After having asked for their release earlier, it's now been confirmed that a Bloodline member, as well as another major star, has been let go from the company. This comes after reports regarding the situation broke earlier today. The stars in question are none other than Anoa'i family member Lance Anoa'i and Samoan Swat Team's Juicy Finau.

Earlier in the day, news broke that Lance Anoa'i had requested his release from MLW. Previously, Anoa'i appeared in WWE with Roman Reigns years back, with the two of them portraying cousins.

According to the report on Fightful Select, Anoa'i had been working for NOAH in recent months while off TV from MLW. He last wrestled for the company back in July. There were reportedly issues between the real-life Bloodline member and the company earlier in the year that they were trying to fix.

Finau and Anoa'i dropped the World Tag Team titles at the Never Say Never special. The two of them were part of the Samoan Swat Team with Jacob Fatu.

Now, according to the update, both Anoa'i and Finau have been granted their release from the company. Lance Anoa'i confirmed the same on Twitter, thanking Fatu and Finau in his exit post.

Finau also replied on Twitter, confirming he, too, had been let go.

It will be interesting to see what happens next and whether The Bloodline gets another addition soon in WWE.