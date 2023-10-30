Real-life Bloodline member requests release from wrestling promotion - Reports

A real-life member of The Bloodline has requested their release from a promotion outside of WWE.

Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman currently comprise the faction on SmackDown. Jey Uso opted to leave the faction and head to RAW after Jimmy Uso cost him the Tribal Combat match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight this Saturday at Crown Jewel.

Lance Anoa'i currently wrestles for Major League Wrestling and is a former MLW Tag Team Champion with Juicy Finau. He is the cousin of Roman Reigns and appears to be looking to become a free agent.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful took to social media today to reveal that Lance Anoa'i has requested his release from MLW. Sapp noted that Anoa'i has appeared in a segment with Reigns on an episode of RAW in the past and that the full story is available on Fightful Select.

"Lance Anoa'i has asked for his release from MLW, Fightful Select has confirmed. Lance appeared in a segment on Raw with Roman Reigns years ago, playing up them being cousins. He'd also became an MLW Tag Champ," he posted.

Rikishi on if he is returning to WWE to help fix The Bloodline

Hall of Famer Rikishi was recently asked if he would consider returning to WWE to help fix the issues with The Bloodline.

Rikishi is the father of Solo Sikoa and The Usos, and has been watching his family fall apart on television. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Rikishi was asked if he would return to WWE to help The Bloodline, and the legend gave an interesting response.

"Well, I'd have to go [presses finger to lips]," Rikishi said. "I'd have to go silent on that." [2:44 – 2:52]

You can check out the entire interview in the video below:

The Bloodline was once the strongest faction in the promotion but that may no longer be the case. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Lance Anoa'i in the world of professional wrestling.

