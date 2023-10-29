Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel 2023: Massive plot twist to foreshadow groundbreaking change within The Bloodline? Analyzing the chances

Next week, the stage is set for an epic clash between Roman Reigns and LA Knight at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. While Knight embarrassed Reigns on the latest edition of Smackdown, Reigns is still the favorite going into the premium live event. Many expect a Bloodline member to interfere, and help him win.

However, while there might be interference, WWE could book a major plot twist, possibly leading to a massive change within The Bloodline. At the PLE, Jimmy Uso could interfere in the match between LA Knight and Roman Reigns. While Jimmy will be expected to attack Knight, WWE could book him to betray Reigns.

Even though Reigns might be able to ward off Jimmy's attack with Solo Sikoa's help, booking the former to betray Reigns could lead to a rivalry between Jimmy and The Tribal Chief. This rivalry could then lead to a match between the two, which can be contested for the status of The Tribal Chief.

While the angle is speculative, it makes sense because, for a while now, Jimmy Uso has indirectly, or directly, shown a desire to become The Tribal Chief. Hence, if that is to happen, this could be one good way to build a match between Reigns and Jimmy.

AEW star expects LA Knight to dethrone Roman Reigns

In the last three years, many have tried, but failed against Roman Reigns. Naturally, their failure has led to The Tribal Chief having one of the most dominant runs in recent history. However, as per an AEW star, LA Knight must put an end to Reigns' dominance in the Stamford-based promotion.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open, Thunder Rosa said Knight is the perfect candidate to dethrone the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The AEW star cited Knight's organic growth as the reason behind why he must dethrone Reigns. She said:

"Who will be the next that can be over as hell that can take that title, and take it to the next level? At this moment, right now, on Friday, it's LA Knight. They didn't push him, they didn't shove him [down] our throats, it was natural."

Thunder Rosa further added:

"Everybody's like, 'Yeah! Yeah!' and everywhere you go — that's the kind of thing that makes a superstar a superstar. He's a superstar."

This statement from the AEW star is something many WWE fans seemingly resonate with. Given the response LA Knight received on SmackDown's latest edition, it seems plenty of fans do want to see him dethrone Roman Reigns.