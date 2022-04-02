Two popular SmackDown stars wish to be the first in line for a title shot after The Usos' match at WrestleMania 38 (Exclusive)

The Usos are set to defend their SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 38 against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs. The brothers are the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions of all time.

Jimmy and Jey have become stronger as a part of the bloodline. Soon after fans returned in July 2021, they dethroned Rey and Dominik Mysterio to become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions again. They have run through everybody who has crossed their path on the blue brand.

However, one team that is eager to be the first to challenge the winners of the WrestleMania match happens to be Los Lotharios. The duo of Angel and Humberto spoke to Sportskeeda's Jose G. in an exclusive interview and stated that they would be next in line, regardless of the winner.

Angel said:

"Our eyes are going to be right there at WrestleMania Night 1 when The Usos wrestle [Rick] Boogs and [Shinsuke] Nakamura. It doesn't matter, we're the tag team who are going to be there, and we're going to be the first ones to step in their path - doesn't matter if it's The Usos or Nakamura and Boogs. (1:50 onwards)

Humberto added that winning the tag titles has been a long-term goal.

"It's our next step, it's our main goal since we started as a tag team since we were kids."

It will be interesting to see if Los Lotharios can step up to the challenge post-WrestleMania. On the SmackDown before WrestleMania, they failed to defeat Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat match.

The Usos are among the greatest WWE tag teams of all time

There's little doubt about where Jimmy and Jey Uso stand regarding tag teams in WWE. Their tenure together has lasted over a decade, and their current run with Roman Reigns has only strengthened and elevated them.

They have had their longest tag team title reign yet, and it's hard to see any team from SmackDown credibly dethroning them, or at least holding the titles as long as they have.

It will still be interesting to see how the match at WrestleMania plays out. Can Nakamura and Boogs dethrone one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history? Sound off in the comments below.

