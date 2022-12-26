Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes fans will be underwhelmed by Roman Reigns' backup opponent if he does not face The Rock at WrestleMania 39.

The long-awaited match between the real-life relatives has been speculated upon for many years. WrestleMania 39, also marketed as WrestleMania Hollywood, appeared to be the perfect setting for The Rock's return. However, with three months to go until the two-night event, it is still unclear if he will be involved.

Another WWE Superstar-turned-Hollywood movie star, John Cena, will team up with Kevin Owens to face Reigns and Sami Zayn on Friday's SmackDown. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo show, Russo told Dr. Chris Featherstone why Cena would not be a suitable WrestleMania opponent for The Tribal Chief:

"I just can't see anybody caring about that, bro. We've been there, we've done that. You just can't keep going back to the well, man, so no. Absolutely not. If they can't get The Rock for WrestleMania, they better start figuring out how we're gonna make new stars again because you can't keep going back to these guys. It doesn't mean anything anymore, bro." [16:28 – 17:01]

What if Cody Rhodes faces Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39?

Upon returning to WWE in April, Cody Rhodes outlined his plans to win Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. His late father, Dusty Rhodes, challenged for the WWWF Championship in 1977 but failed to capture the title.

The American Nightmare is currently recovering from a torn pectoral muscle, but he is expected to return before WrestleMania 39.

In Vince Russo's opinion, the former AEW star's quest to win WWE's top title is not an intriguing enough storyline to bring in more viewers:

"Good luck with that, bro. I can't even sit here and say their numbers would go in the toilet because they're already in the toilet, so how much lower are they gonna drop?" [18:18 – 18:30]

WrestleMania 39 will take place on April 1-2, 2023, at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The event is due to be the first WrestleMania since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as WWE's creative figurehead.

