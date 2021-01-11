Reports: Roman Reigns could face a different WWE Superstar instead of Adam Pearce, two new challengers possibly revealed

As of now, WWE official Adam Pearce is set to face Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble PPV later this month. Dave Meltzer reported that although Adam Pearce is currently slated to face Roman Reigns, that could still change.

Shinsuke Nakamura looked like the favourite to win the Gauntlet match on SmackDown and earn the right to face Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. However, Roman Reigns and his cousin Jey Uso came down to the ring along with Adam Pearce, who was the last remaining man in the match, having been forced to compete by Reigns.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso took out Shinsuke Nakamura before Reigns tossed Adam Pearce into the ring and Jey Uso laid out the WWE official with superkick. Jey Uso then dragged Pearce onto Nakamura and forced the referee to make the count.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that there was still a chance that Adam Pearce could be replaced by either Shinsuke Nakamura or Kevin Owens:

"It could end up with Nakamura or even Kevin Owens against him [Roman Reigns] and it could change. I kind of think it will."

More on Shinsuke Nakamura possibly being the one to face Roman Reigns instead of Adam Pearce

Dave Meltzer's co-host Bryan Alvarez said that he had wanted to see Shinsuke Nakamura get the title shot before WWE did the swerve with Adam Pearce. Meltzer replied that WWE could still end up going with Nakamura because that was what made the most sense:

"I gotta think that that's where they'll end up going because that makes the most sense. You come out of it, that's what you want to see. You really don't want to see Adam Pearce in there."

It will be interesting to see if Adam Pearce is the one who ends up facing Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble or if WWE replace him with someone else.

