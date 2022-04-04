Identities revealed of two stars who vandalized Brock Lesnar's WWE locker room notice

Johnny Knoxville and Wee Man mocked Brock Lesnar backstage at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble by vandalizing a locker room notice board containing his name.

WWE cameras followed Knoxville on the day of his appearance in the 30-man Royal Rumble match. During a recent "WWE 24" documentary, footage from the event showed the Jacka** star writing “IS TOAST!!” beneath Lesnar’s name.

Wee Man, another star of the Jacka** series, was slammed through a table by The Beast Incarnate at a hotel restaurant before the Rumble. The four-foot stuntman added the word “BURNT” to Knoxville’s message, and he even had some words to say to the WWE veteran:

“All right, Brock! You know who has your number! I had a good time. It was a good time with Brock. I don’t know if we’ve made amends yet, but maybe soon," said Wee Man."

Knoxville lasted 86 seconds in the Royal Rumble match before he was eliminated by Sami Zayn. At WrestleMania 38, the celebrity exacted revenge by defeating Zayn with the help of his Jacka** co-stars in an Anything Goes match.

Why Brock Lesnar put Wee Man through a table

Brock Lesnar’s light-hearted interaction with Johnny Knoxville and Wee Man began when he sent the Jacka** crew a bottle of wine.

Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show", Lesnar said things then got out of hand when Knoxville broke the door of his private room. Wee Man also tried to stand up to the former WWE Champion, prompting him to teach the comedic star a lesson:

"I'm going home, walking out, and Wee Man stands up and peacocks me a little bit," Lesnar said. "I just picked him and [be] like, 'Right there [on the table], I'm going to put you down right there.'"

Lesnar and Wee Man's exchange later went viral on social media. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion clarified that the video was “good business” and not staged in advance.

