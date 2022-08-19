Two-time champion weighs in on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon taking over WWE from Vince McMahon

Former two-time WWE Women's Champion Victoria recently gave her thoughts on Stephanie McMahon and Triple H taking over the company's reins.

Vince McMahon retired last month after a wave of misconduct allegations, with Stephanie McMahon replacing him as Chairwoman and Co-CEO (with Nick Khan). At the same time, Triple H has taken over as the head of creative and EVP of Talent Relations.

During a recent interview on Just Alyx, Victoria was asked about her take on the new management under the power couple.

Speaking about McMahon, Victoria said the former had always supported women's wrestling. She added that she had always had a good relationship with the Chairwoman.

"She's [Stephanie] always been an advocate for the divas matches, the womens matches and I think it's amazing. I love her. I always got along with her and she's drop dead gorgeous." (0:20-0:32)

Victoria on Triple H taking over WWE creative

Victoria also opened up about Triple H's new role as head of creative.

The two-time women's champion praised The Game for bringing back several released stars, adding that it was good to see that the new regime is listening to what fans want.

Since taking over, Triple H has brought back several released stars like Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett. The quality of the matches and segments has also improved, garnering praise from fans.

"I saw a headline that he's [Triple H] bringing back old talent which is listening to the fans, they're listening to the fans and giving them what they want. I had a great career. Honestly, I have nothing to complain about at all. I was handed my career on a silver platter, not knowing anything about wrestling and just training my ass off and trying to be the best. I'm excited to see the future and what's going to happen," added Victoria. (0:39-1:17)

WWE Ruthless Aggression ERA @BonafideHeat Admit you miss triple h and Stephanie as the authority Admit you miss triple h and Stephanie as the authority https://t.co/H7pT4gwNWx

After a glorious career, Victoria retired in 2019. Her last WWE appearance came during the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2021. Entering at #10, she was the fifth person to be eliminated after Shayna Baszler tossed her over the top rope.

