Two-time world champion hints he has joined The Judgment Day as a new member

A top WWE Superstar has hinted at joining The Judgment Day with his new Twitter profile picture.

R-Truth is convinced that he is a member of The Judgment Day. The WWE veteran has recently been involved in a bunch of hilarious segments with the faction on RAW.

Finn Balor recently shared an edited image showing the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion as a member of the faction. He didn't seem to like the idea, though, and shared an angry emoji in the caption of his post. Shortly after, Truth took to Twitter and changed his profile picture to the photo Balor shared on his Instagram handle.

Check it out below:

Expand Tweet

Also read: R-Truth reacts to Edge saying "I don't count the 24/7 Championship"

The Judgment Day currently consists of five members

The infamous faction originated last year when Edge aligned with Damian Priest, and the duo later added Rhea Ripley to the mix. Shortly after, Finn Balor was added to the group, after which Edge was kicked out in a surprising moment.

Dominik Mysterio joined next, after he turned heel at Clash at the Castle 2022. Not too long ago, Damian Priest added JD McDonagh to the group.

Balor had a chat with Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat earlier this year and stated that Dominik Mysterio was the biggest surprise of the stable:

“For me, the biggest surprise was Dominik,” Finn Balor said. “Because he’s kind of completely stepped out and probably exceeded any expectation that anyone had for his entire career, in one year. Last weekend was the one-year anniversary since he joined The Judgment Day. I feel like he was given kind of a warm reception when he came in because he was the son of a Hall of Famer, the son of Rey Mysterio. He was kind of accepted because he was the blood of Rey Mysterio." [H/T WrestleZone]

Judging by Balor's post, the group doesn't seem interested in adding R-Truth to The Judgment Day. Fans would love to see him join the faction, though, just to witness his amusing interactions with the likes of Dominik and Rhea Ripley on a weekly basis.

What do you think of R-Truth's hilarious tweet? Sound off!

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here