Two-time WWE Champion joining Seth Rollins' faction as an infiltrator, suggested by veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo suggested a massive twist in the ongoing storyline between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. The veteran proposed the idea of the Best in the World joining The Vision as an infiltrator.
Seth Rollins pulled off a major ruse at SummerSlam as he revealed that he was not injured and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk, who had just defeated Gunther to win the title. The feud between the two continued on RAW, where Punk went after Rollins during his match against LA Knight. However, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed came out to tilt the favor in Rollins' favor.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that he would have booked CM Punk to join Seth Rollins' faction to break the group from the inside.
"What I would have done is I would’ve made the stipulation if Bronson or Breakker interfere, the title changes hands. I would have had Punk interfere. I would’ve had Punk lay out LA Knight. If you can’t beat em, join em. But, Punk’s infiltrating the group from the inside. Like Bryan Danielson did with the Wyatts. Give me something interesting." [From 34:15 onwards]
Rollins' group officially got a new name on RAW. The faction will be known as The Vision moving forward.
Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!