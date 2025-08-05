  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Seth Rollins
  • Two-time WWE Champion joining Seth Rollins' faction as an infiltrator, suggested by veteran (Exclusive)

Two-time WWE Champion joining Seth Rollins' faction as an infiltrator, suggested by veteran (Exclusive)

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Aug 05, 2025 08:40 GMT
Seth Rollins and the Vision! (Image from WWE.com)
Seth Rollins and the Vision! (Image from WWE.com)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo suggested a massive twist in the ongoing storyline between Seth Rollins and CM Punk. The veteran proposed the idea of the Best in the World joining The Vision as an infiltrator.

Ad

Seth Rollins pulled off a major ruse at SummerSlam as he revealed that he was not injured and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk, who had just defeated Gunther to win the title. The feud between the two continued on RAW, where Punk went after Rollins during his match against LA Knight. However, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed came out to tilt the favor in Rollins' favor.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that he would have booked CM Punk to join Seth Rollins' faction to break the group from the inside.

"What I would have done is I would’ve made the stipulation if Bronson or Breakker interfere, the title changes hands. I would have had Punk interfere. I would’ve had Punk lay out LA Knight. If you can’t beat em, join em. But, Punk’s infiltrating the group from the inside. Like Bryan Danielson did with the Wyatts. Give me something interesting." [From 34:15 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover

Rollins' group officially got a new name on RAW. The faction will be known as The Vision moving forward.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Vivek Sharma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications