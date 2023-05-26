Two-time WWE Champion takes a dig at the possibility of  Roman Reigns competing for the World Heavyweight Championship

Roman Reigns is on the verge of completing a 1000-day reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief has had such a dominating reign that WWE decided to introduce the World Heavyweight Championship for the rest of the roster. One of the competitors for the Championship, AJ Styles, commented on the possibility of the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion competing for the newer Title.

AJ Styles and Seth Rollins are set to clash for the World Heavyweight Championship at Night Of Champions this weekend. Both the WWE Superstars are adored by fans, and seeing either of them taking the title home will be a feel-good moment for the WWE Universe.

WWE @WWE The Phenomenal One and The Visionary are on a collision course for the World Heavyweight Championship this Saturday afternoon at #WWENOC The Phenomenal One and The Visionary are on a collision course for the World Heavyweight Championship this Saturday afternoon at #WWENOC. https://t.co/o9rtUkLULS

Before his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins, the two-time WWE Champion made an appearance on Mark Andrews: My Love Letter to Wrestling. On the show, AJ Styles spoke about a myriad of topics, including the possibility of Roman Reigns challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship.

“And when Roman wants to step up and challenge for that workhorse championship, we’ll see what becomes secondary then, because I believe that the guy who’s in the ring, there’s no ring rust, you get in there and you’re doing it and you’re working on all cylinders. This time that Roman’s taking where he’s not on every show, that’s going to hurt him in the long run, because we’re going to be polished and ready for the next fight.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

How long will Roman Reigns be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for?

Roman Reigns has defended the WWE Universal Championship against the best the company has to offer. He has beaten WWE Superstars such as John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and many more. Even though the frequency of his title defenses has reduced, he is one of the biggest stars in the company.

At the upcoming Night Of Champions PLE, Roman Reigns will team up with fellow Bloodline member, Solo Sikkoa to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. This marks another PLE where Reigns will not defend the WWE Universal Championship.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE's plan is to have Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns face off at WrestleMania 40. While there is no word on whether the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line at the time, one can assume that a match of that caliber will have something special entailed for the winner.

Who do you think will dethrone The Tribal Chief? Let us know in the comments section below.

