''When it comes to the mental game of what we do there’s nobody better than me''- two-time WWE champion on being better than Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is undeniably one of the greatest superstars of this generation. However, his former friend and rival Seth Rollins believes there is still one aspect of the game that he is better than Reigns at. That is the mental aspect of it, playing mind games.

Rollins faced Reigns at the Royal Rumble last month. The Universal Champion retained his title by getting disqualified and proceeded to launch a merciless attack on The Architect after the match.

Interestingly, Rollins came out in The Shield's gear for the match in order to intimidate Reigns.

Speaking on Radio Row. he said that The Shield's breakup is something that Reigns has still not come to terms with:

''And so the more I messed with him, the more it became a real possibility that was going to be something that would get inside of his head. Because, look, the guy’s a super athlete. He’s got a lot of advantages when it comes to size and strength, but when it comes to the mental game of what we do, there’s nobody better than me.'' Rollins said [4:11- 4:25]

Seth Rollins on how he knew what tricks would work on Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns know each other inside out as the two men were part of The Shield along with Jon Moxley when they debuted. Rollins said that during the build-up to his match against Reigns at Royal Rumble, he noticed that the Tribal Chief would easily get perturped at the mention of The Shield.

“It was something that was in my mind. Obviously, anytime you enter into a story with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, you’ve got to know the history of the Shield, you know? So it would’ve been a disservice to our fanbase to not touch on that. And then the more we touched on it, the more that I realized that it really started to bother Roman. There was a piece of him that he hadn’t fully dealt with, you know?'' said Rollins [3:43-4:04]

He further added it is an unrequited regret of Reigns and something he hasn't fully touched upon.

