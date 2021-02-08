Two-time WWE Champion doesn't want to do a movie with John Cena

Batista doesn't seem too keen on sharing the big screen with fellow WWE veteran John Cena, if his latest tweet is any indication.

Batista and John Cena both appeared in ads during SuperBowl LV, and a fan soon put up a tweet featuring pictures of the duo from their respective commercials. The fan stated that he would love to see a movie with Batista and Cena in the lead roles.

Batista responded to the fan and hinted with his tweet that he doesn't share the same sentiment. Check out Batista's response below:

You and you both! 😂 https://t.co/Sz0YDbrNPi — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) February 8, 2021

Batista and John Cena both rose to fame at the same time in WWE

Both Batista and John Cena made their way to WWE's main roster in the spring of 2002, with other notable names that joined them being Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Shelton Benjamin. Batista had a short stint as D-Von Dudley's lackey but soon turned on him and later joined Triple H's Evolution faction. Batista acted as Evolution's muscle for around two years, before turning on Triple H on the road to WrestleMania 21, soon after his Royal Rumble victory.

At WrestleMania 21 in 2005, Batista defeated Triple H in the main event to win his first World title. Earlier in the night, John Cena had also won his first WWE title by defeating JBL. The event is widely dubbed as the night WWE ushered into a new era, with both Batista and Cena carrying WWE on their backs for the next several years.

John Cena himself won the Peacemaker Meme challenge.



📸: @JohnCena’s amazing Instagram pic.twitter.com/DIvZkmYlPT — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 4, 2021

Cena and Batista have gone on to have successful careers in Hollywood as well, and have acted in major motion pictures. Around two years ago, Batista had made it clear that he doesn't want to be compared with The Rock or Cena when it comes to acting.

"Do not compare me to The Rock or John Cena. Everyone does it. Those guys are wrestlers who became movie stars. I’m … something else. I was a wrestler. Now, I’m an actor."

