Two-time WWE Hall of Famer shares honest thoughts on Vince McMahon's mustache

Six-time world champion and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke about Vince McMahon's new mustache look.

The 77-year-old returned to World Wrestling Entertainment this year as the Executive Chairman. He spoke on CNBC a few weeks ago alongside Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel to discuss WWE's sale.

During McMahon's visit, he was photographed with jet-black hair and a mustache, which has since become the buzz of the wrestling world.

Two-time Hall of Famer Booker T spoke to PWMania and commented on the WWE Executive Chairman's new look. He feels that if one does not adjust occasionally, life will pass them by. The former champion has discovered that people prefer to see the same image of Vince McMahon throughout their lives.

He recalled the time when he decided to grow a beard, despite his daughter's disapproval. However, now his daughter has the opposite opinion. Booker T said McMahon is still someone who is always ready to adapt and evolve.

"Now, she just talked to me a couple of days ago, and she was looking at some old pictures of me, and she goes, please, Dad, don't ever shave your beard, you know? I think changing with the times it's something that we all got to do. And I think Vince McMahon still being a guy that's evolving in life still wants to evolve as far as his appearance as well," Booker said. [H/T - PWMania]

Check out the full interview below:

Vince Russo expressed his opinion on Vince McMahon's new look

Former WWE writer Vince Russo also shared his thoughts on the 77-year-old's startling look transformation.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with Dr. Chris Featherstone and EC3, Russo was blunt in his criticism of McMahon's facial hair.

"The guy looks freaking ridiculous. I mean, I'm sorry, bro. Literally. This is nothing I'm saying behind his back. If I were ever to run into him, my first question would be literally like, 'Bro, what are we doing here?' I mean, come on, man," he said.

Check out the full video below:

Russo also stated that McMahon believes he is "immortal" in the same way that he portrayed Hulk Hogan as a larger-than-life superstar in 1980s.

