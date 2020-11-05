Two NXT Championship bouts announced for next week

After two big title changes over the last few weeks, the new champions will make their first title defenses. New NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano will defend his title against a mystery opponent while the new NXT Tag Team Title holders, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, will defend the titles against former champions Breezango.

The NXT Tag and North American Titles are on the line next week

Gargano essentially became a two-time NA Champion last week by winning a No DQ match. A mystery person dressed in attire from movie Scream assisted Johnny Wrestling. The two appeared together at Gargano Manor as they were playing the board game Life.

As for potential challengers, it could be anyone. Damian Priest is likely looking for revenge while the likes of Bronson Reed, Dexter Lumis or Kushida could also be looking for a title opportunity.

The new NXT Tag Team Champs will also defend their titles next week as Breezango will get their rematch. Lorcan and Burch won the titles on NXT two weeks ago after Pat McAfee interfered on behalf of the challengers. McAfee has continued to ridicule The Undisputed Era at every turn while also adding Pete Dunne to his new stable. You can't fault Dunne for wanting to get revenge on Roderick Strong and TUE.

McAfee and his crew arrived during a tag team match between Ever-Rise and the duo of Killian Dain and Drake Maverick. They attacked everyone in the ring before explaining their actions.

After a long-winded promo in the ring where they burned an Undisputed Era banner in a trash can, the Kings of NXT decided to leave the Black and Gold Brand knowing that the Era was "dead."

Advertisement

Dain didn't let them leave without a fight. but the Hound of Ulster got attacked and left lying on the ground by Dunne, who crushed his head in the car door. Now that a new faction has marked its territory at the top of the brand, things will only get more intense from here on out.

Does this attack on Dain and Maverick mean that they'll likely be future title challengers? We can probably expect some chicanery during the tag title match next week.