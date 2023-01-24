Two top female stars might have rejected offer to return for WWE RAW 30 due to Vince McMahon, fears veteran (Exclusive)

Despite putting on one of the best RAW episodes in recent times, WWE has courted criticism for not featuring several well-known female legends. Lita and Trish Stratus were among the few big-name absentees, and Vince Russo discussed a possible reason that might have kept them away from TV this time.

Vince McMahon's return as the Executive Chairman of WWE has not gone down well in some circles, as he was initially forced to resign due to serious sexual misconduct allegations.

The 77-year-old used his majority voting power to force his way back into the company, which he intends to sell in the immediate future. While it's said that Vince McMahon will not interfere with Triple H's creative vision, many fans expect the veteran to regain control of the booking eventually.

The backlash against WWE hasn't stopped Vince McMahon from returning to power, but that might have been one of the reasons why Lita and Trish Stratus were not on RAW 30, according to Vince Russo.

The former WWE writer feared the accusations against Vince McMahon might be why certain female wrestling legends refused to show up for the monumental episode of RAW this week.

Here's what Russo had to say on the latest edition of Legion of RAW:

"I'm wondering, bro. When you throw out Lita, when you throw out Trish, who usually appear on everything, I wonder if it had anything to do with the Vince allegations. I wonder if that has anything to do with paying off Rita Chatterton. You know what I'm saying? You don't know." [4:59 - 5:23]

Vince Russo says WWE legend wouldn't want to be associated with Vince McMahon

The corporate structure of World Wrestling Entertainment has witnessed some unforeseen changes over the past few months as Vince McMahon is gradually tightening his grip at the top.

VKM has surrounded himself with close aides as a handful of executives have walked out since his return to the Board of Directors.

Vince Russo explained that while a group of people will always be loyal to Vince McMahon, many others would want to avoid working with the controversial wrestling booker in light of recent events.

Russo felt WWE struggled to get several prominent legends on RAW 30 and explained how Vince McMahon's presence might have had a negative effect, as you can view below:

"I'm telling you, listen, there are some people, bro, if Vince McMahon were convicted of murder, they would still be there like that (snaps fingers). But there are other people that maybe looking at what's going down with Vince don't want to be on his show and be represented that way. I don't know, bro; maybe that's part of the reason why we had to dig a little into that barrel this year. Who knows?" [5:24 - 5:55]

