Two top WWE stars needed to demand a shot at Damian Priest's MITB contract, says veteran (Exclusive)

Damian Priest winning the Money in the Bank match has been appreciated by the WWE Universe as he has performed impressively over the past year. Vince Russo felt WWE missed a chance to make him even stronger in kayfabe by not having his MITB contract up for grabs on RAW.

The Judgment Day continues to be one of WWE's most featured acts, as they were out again on RAW for a well-received promo segment. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn interrupted the faction, leading to Damian Priest challenging the tag team champions to a title match for later in the night.

Vince Russo explained that WWE missed an opportunity here for KO and Zayn to demand the Money in the Bank briefcase to be contested along with their championship. Russo noted that whoever got the pin would have been the new holder of the contract.

The former WWE writer, however, would not have booked the Archer of Inmafy to concede a future world title match to either Zayn or Owens:

"There was one big huge miss that, again, if I'm writing the show, this is how I would have done it," began Russo on the latest Legion of RAW episode. "You have the scene where Judgment Day wants Owens and Zayn to put up the tag team titles. Okay, bro? If I'm writing the show, yeah, bro, we'll be more than happy to put up the tag team titles as long as you put up that case. Whichever one of us gets the pinfall gets that case. Why wouldn't you do that? Why would the Babyface champions just accept? No, bro, they would have to get something in return, and I feel the finish was bad." [7:05 - 8:00]

Vince Russo would have booked a title change on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been the undisputed tag team champions since WrestleMania 39, where they defeated The Usos in an enthralling affair.

The real-life best friends might be considered high-profile champions due to their previous accolades in WWE, but Vince Russo still believed they didn't need the belts. He would have instead pushed Owens and Zayn to drop the title to Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio on RAW, as it would have also legitimized The Judgment Day in the process.

Russo added:

"What I would have done, bro, was that would have been my stipulation. Bro, get heat on the heels. Put all the titles on freaking Judgment Day, bro. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens don't need those titles. This is where you could have done the stipulation; with the Money in the Bank, Damian Priest could have held on to it, which would have made him even stronger. Now, they say we run this place, well." [8:01 - 8:42]

Do you like Vince Russo's alternate pitch for what happened on this week's RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

