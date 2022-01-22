Two WWE Hall of Famers return on SmackDown to interact with Adam Pearce and Rick Boogs

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown witnessed many RAW Superstars as well as Hall of Famers making an appearance ahead of the 2022 Royal Rumble.

On the Friday night show, Hall of Famers Eric Bischoff and Jeff Jarrett were noticeably shown backstage interacting with Adam Pearce and Rick Boogs.

Bischoff appeared with Adam Pearce in the latter's office. The former RAW General Manager was advising Pearce on how to be a good leader when Sonya Deville walked in.

Pearce rebuked Deville for stepping over her boundaries with Naomi, claiming that her leadership abilities are getting affected in this feud. He then told her that he would talk to the WWE officials to make Naomi vs. Sonya Deville official for next week.

After Deville complied and left the room, Bischoff praised Pearce for showing leadership, and the latter thanked him. This was the Hall of Famer's second WWE appearance in nearly a month as he was recently seen on RAW as The Miz's wedding officiant.

Later in the night, Jeff Jarrett interacted with Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs.

Before leaving, Double J commended Boogs for his guitar work and his signature intro. It should be noted that Jarrett is scheduled to Effy at The Wrld On GCW this Sunday, January 23.

Will Jeff Jarrett appear at the WWE Royal Rumble?

While Jeff Jarrett is currently not signed to Vince McMahon's company, he could still appear at this year's Royal Rumble in the Men's Royal Rumble match. As noted above, he is scheduled to have a match at The Wrld On GCW on Sunday.

Balor Club Guy @TheBalorClubGuy

The Wrld On GCW on Sunday

Jeff Jarrett is doing his thing. WWE SmackDown on FridayThe Wrld On GCW on SundayJeff Jarrett is doing his thing. #SmackDown WWE SmackDown on FridayThe Wrld On GCW on SundayJeff Jarrett is doing his thing. #SmackDown https://t.co/nX0FWgmAUU

Much like IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James, who has been announced to compete in the Women's Royal Rumble match, Jarrett's appearance tonight could lead to an in-ring return at the Royal Rumble.

The last time Jarrett appeared in the Men's Royal Rumble was at the 2019 Royal Rumble. He was the second entrant in the match and was eliminated by Elias.

Would you like to see Jeff Jarrett at Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments below.

