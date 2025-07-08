Two WWE stars confirmed for Evolution; will be their first main roster match

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, two superstars from NXT were confirmed for Evolution. It was announced that Sol Ruca and Zaria would represent the black and silver brand in the Fatal Four-Way Women's Tag Team Championship Match.

The current titleholders are Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez. The Prodigy replaced Liv Morgan, who is currently sidelined with an injury. She's expected to be out of action for quite some time. WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce allowed Perez to be Raquel's new partner, but Nick Aldis said the two women had to put the title on the line in a Fatal Four-Way to prove they were worthy champions.

Sol Ruca and Zaria were the second team announced for the Evolution match. They will represent the NXT brand, and this will be their first main roster match. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will represent SmackDown, and Kairi Sane and Asuka, The Kabuki Warriors, will represent RAW.

The Queen and Little Miss Bliss had to qualify for the match on SmackDown last week. They defeated The Secret Hervice and Michin & B-Fab. Charlotte Flair was initially reluctant to join forces with Alexa Bliss, but she ultimately agreed.

It'll be interesting to see which team leaves Evolution this Sunday with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

