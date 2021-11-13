Two WWE Superstars reportedly asked for a meeting with Vince McMahon to discuss their release

According to reports from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado asked for a meeting with Vince McMahon and put forward their request to get released by WWE.

The pair were reportedly unhappy with the lack of opportunities and requested to be released after losing to the team of Garza and Carrillo.

The duo of Garza and Carrillo defeated the former members of the Lucha House Party at the WWE Main Event tapings on 13th September, which aired on 16th September.

That was the final time Metalik and Dorado were seen inside the ring together. But after that, Dorado was defeated by Cedric Alexander on Main Event the following week.

Lince Dorado wanted to speak to Vince McMahon following his loss on Main Event

Backstage reports in WWE have suggested that the loss to Garza and Carrillo was a punishment for Lince Dorado. Garza and Carrillo weren’t a permanent tag team when they defeated Dorado, who was made to lose to a makeshift tag team.

After the defeat, Dorado was said to be upset and asked to talk to Vince McMahon. But it wasn’t a wise decision to talk to the WWE Chairman regarding the defeat in a match that aired on an episode of Main Event.

Hence, Dorado eventually requested to be released by WWE, one that was eventually granted to him down the road by Vince McMahon and co.

In October 2020, both Dorado and Metalik were drafted to WWE RAW and joined the red brand as a part of the 2020 Draft, thus separating them from their third Lucha House Party stablemate Kalisto, who stayed on the SmackDown brand.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fast forward to 4th November 2021, Dorado and Metalik were released from their WWE contracts. Dorado himself took to Twitter to suggest that the report of him asking for his release from WWE is true.

Billy Gunn really doesn't want a WWE vs. AEW war...find out why here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh