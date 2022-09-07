Tyler Bate gets taken out by former champion after him and Bron Breakker defeat Gallus on NXT 2.0

On tonight's NXT 2.0 main event, unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate teamed up to take on Gallus (Joe and Mark Coffey) in a tag team match. However, their former rival JD McDonagh interfered after the match.

Breakker and Bate, who stood across the ring as opponents last Sunday on NXT Worlds Collide to unify the NXT and NXT UK Championships, displayed their mutual respect for one another tonight as they defeated the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

Breakker and Tyler Bate worked in tandem even though they were the victims of cheap shots from third Gallus member Wolfgang whenever the referee's back was turned.

Bate eventually picked up the win for his team by pinning Joe Coffey after nailing him with the Tyler Driver 97.

However, as both Superstars celebrated their victory, JD McDonagh crept up from behind and blindsided Tyler Bate. But Breakker chased The Irish Ace away before he could cause any more damage.

Breakker has successfully retained his title against McDonagh in the past, and it remains to be seen why the latter has now chosen Bate as his next target.

