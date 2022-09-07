Newly-crowned unified champion in WWE comes to the aid of Tyler Bate 

Former NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate was confronted by Gallus on the developmental show tonight. The numbers game seemed to favor the faction until the Big Strong Boi received some unexpected help from Bron Breakker.

This past Sunday at Worlds Collide, Bate and NXT Champion Bron Breakker put their titles on the line in a title unification match. Both stars were determined to be crowned the new unified champion. After putting on a tough fight for over 15 minutes, Bron Breakker emerged as the victor and was crowned the Unified NXT Champion.

NXT kicked off tonight with the former NXT UK Champion addressing the crowd. Bate thanked the crowd for their constant support and also thanked the loyal fans of the UK brand.

Just as he was talking, the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus showed up. Joe Coffey mentioned that Bate losing at Worlds Collide was an embarrassment and that he let down the entire NXT UK.

Gallus had Bate cornered and started to pound on him with their numbers advantage. However, just as things started to look ominous for the British star, he got some unexpected help. Bron Breakker rushed to the ring, and in a matter of seconds, Gallus was taken out.

Breakker then mentioned that he got Bate's back and is ready for a fight.

Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate are set to team up to face Gallus in a tag team match later tonight in the main event.

