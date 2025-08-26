Tyler Bate sends heartwarming message to his WWE champion girlfriend following RAW

Tyler Bate was off WWE TV for several months after suffering a pectoral injury back in 2024. Bate was able to return to SmackDown back in April and has since made a number of appearances on WWE Main Event.The English star has been rumored to be the man behind the El Grande Americano number 2 mask, but this is yet to be confirmed. That being said, Bate is back to full fitness and recently sent a message to his girlfriend, Sol Ruca, on social media to celebrate her birthday.The couple started dating back in September 2023 after working together on NXT for several months. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTyler Bate sent out the following heartwarming message:&quot;Happiest of birthdays to my love, my inspiration and my smile ❤️ @solrvca, the coolest person I know. You make me laugh, you make me want to be better everyday and one day I hope to be as cool as you when I grow up. To the moon and back my darling. Here’s to you 🥰&quot;Ruca turns 26 today and is the current Women's North American Champion on NXT as well as the female Speed Champion. The future of the Speed Championships was unclear, but it was announced that they would now be contested on NXT after the sports entertainment giant's deal with X expired.Tyler Bate could be El Grande AmericanoThere are a number of names that could be behind the mask of El Grande Americano, with Ludwig Kaiser seemingly portraying the main star after Chad Gable was sidelined earlier in the year.There have been more masked men showing up on RAW over the past few weeks, with rumors suggesting that Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate are the men who have joined up with Kaiser.The masked stars haven't been seen in several weeks, but Bate himself hasn't competed in a match on WWE TV since May, so it makes sense if he's been given a new role.