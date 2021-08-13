"I always just barely clung on" - Tyler Breeze comments on being on the verge of getting fired by WWE

Tyler Breeze recently revealed that he believed he was on the verge of getting fired from WWE on multiple occasions in the past. Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Tyler Breeze touched upon a number of topics from his time in WWE including walking on thin ice when it came to his career in WWE:

"I was like the cockroach that wouldn't go away man. There were several times where it was like 'Hey you're gonna get fired...' Then something happened, then it would repeat." Breeze said. "I always just barely clung on, whether it was from taking a random bump in the ring or someone seeing me in the ring that hadn't seen me. There was always something that would give me a little bit more life. Even when I found the Tyler Breeze Stuff, it went from 'you're probably not going to get fired...' to 'You're gonna get fired...' "

Breeze further stated that he is glad to have spent a long time working for WWE. He spent 11 years in WWE and gained a great deal of popularity during his time wrestling for the promotion.

What's next for Tyler Breeze after his WWE release?

In the same interview, Tyler Breeze stated that he's okay with taking a break from wrestling after competing for 14 years. He currently runs the Flatbacks Wrestling School alongside Shawn Spears as the two train aspiring professional wrestlers.

Breeze also regularly appears on Xavier Wood's gaming YouTube channel UpUpDownDown and is a prominent part of different gaming series presented on the channel.

What are your thoughts on Tyler Breeze's future after WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

