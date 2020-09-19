WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze recently took to Twitter and answered a bunch of fan questions. A fan asked Breeze to name a wrestler outside WWE that he would love to wrestle against. Breeze stated that he would love to take on All Elite Wrestling star Orange Cassidy. Check out the tweet below:

Orange Cassidy is one of the most over stars in AEW today

Orange Cassidy made a name on the independent scene before getting picked up by AEW last year. Cassidy has been a mainstay in AEW ever since then. His wrestling style is an incredibly unique one and his gimmick is that of a guy who isn't too thrilled to go at it in the squared circle. Despite the character's lazy attitude, he possesses some incredible wrestling skills and moves that he uses when the time is right.

Orange Cassidy recently had a major feud with former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, and went on to defeat the wrestling legend in a Mimosa Mayhem match at AEW All Out. Cassidy has been garnering praise from fans as well as fellow wrestlers, and has a bright future ahead of him in AEW. A match between Tyler Breeze and Orange Cassidy would certainly be a treat for wrestling fans, but it seems highly unlikely that we will get to see it anytime soon.