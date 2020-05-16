Tyson Fury

Two-time heavyweight World Champion Tyson Fury has called out reigning WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to a fight during an Instagram Live session.

Tyson Fury was a part of WWE programming in October 2019, where he feuded with Braun Strowman. The two even had a match at Crown Jewel which Fury won by count-out. The two behemoths made amends on an episode of SmackDown the following week and even took out The B-Team together. That was the last time we saw Tyson Fury inside a WWE ring.

Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury's back and forth

Drew McIntyre, on the other hand, has had a year to remember. After winning the Royal Rumble, he challenged Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. At The Grandest Stage of Them All, he conquered The Beast with a bunch of Claymores to finally fulfill the prophecy.

After his win, he called out Tyson Fury.

“I know Tyson Fury’s on the show today he was talking trash about me,” he told host Ally McCoist on talkSPORT.

“Tell him, ‘I saw what he said about me’, he thinks he’s going to win, he thinks he’ll smash me."

More recently, The Scottish Psychopath once again called out Fury.

“Tyson Fury is a smart guy; he understands the magnitude of WWE and the global reach. [He’s] an entertainer. He mentioned my name leading up to WrestleMania; I mentioned his name after I won at WrestleMania. “

Tyson Fury is not one to back down from a fight and responded to Drew McIntyre's comments, although he couldn't help but admire The Scottish star. (H/T The Sun)

“Shout out @DMcIntyreWWE! He’s been calling me out, he doesn’t want to catch a left hook!”



“He’s 6”6 but he’s chiseled! I want to fight him but he’s got a good body!”



The WWE Champion is on @Tyson_Fury’s radar 👀



Give 👏 Us 👏 This 👏 Fight 👏 pic.twitter.com/Z4o0pzowgP — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 15, 2020

"Big shout out Drew McIntyre. He's been calling me out, big Drew has."

"He doesn't want to catch one of them left hooks on the temple because his legs will betray him, like big Braun Strowman"I want to fight him, yeah, but he's got a good body though." did."

"There's another guy I'd like to take some tips of off, Drew McIntyre. He's about 6 feet 6 inches but he's chiselled."

At this point, his wife Paris Fury chipped in saying even though Fury wants to fight McIntyre, he has to compliment him as well. To this, Fury said,

"I want to fight him, yeah, but he's got a good body though."

At this point, it doesn't look like we will see Drew McIntyre battle Tyson Fury anytime soon. But given the constant back-and-forth between the two, it wouldn't be surprising to see 'The Battle of Britain' unfold in WWE.