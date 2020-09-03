Tyson Fury makes request to Vince McMahon and Triple H

The war of words between Tyson Fury and Drew McIntyre has continued over social media, with the boxer requesting that either Triple H or Vince McMahon contact his people to arrange an official WWE match between the two men.

In October 2019, Tyson Fury told Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy that he would like to face Brock Lesnar after his match against Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

However, ever since McIntyre won the WWE Championship from Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, Tyson Fury has turned his attention to the Scot.

Speaking in his latest video aimed at McIntyre, Tyson Fury called the RAW Superstar a “big s***house” and encouraged WWE’s higher-ups to finally make the match happen.

“Big Drew. Big s***house Drew. Listen, contact my people, Nick Khan, and let’s get it on. Get Triple H or Vince to contact Nick and let’s get this fight over the line… I’m gonna grab your hair and I’m gonna swing you around that ring. Never mind Claymore, you’re gonna get knocked the F out by The Gypsy King. That’s my promise, mush.”

Tyson Fury in WWE

In October 2019, the first episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX saw Tyson Fury get involved in an altercation with Braun Strowman at ringside.

The segment led to a match between the heavyweights at Crown Jewel, where Tyson Fury picked up the victory via countout on his WWE debut.

Advertisement

Strowman and Tyson Fury seemingly made amends in November 2019 when they joined forces to fight off Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel on an episode of SmackDown.

It initially looked as though the former on-screen rivals could form a tag team in 2020, but Tyson Fury has not yet appeared on WWE television this year.

You can hear Road Warrior Animal discuss the latest WWE news, including Drew McIntyre’s current storyline with Randy Orton, in the video above with Sportskeeda’s Chris Featherstone.