Tyson Kidd discusses the changes to NXT 2.0 and how they benefit the main roster

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Tyson Kidd shed light on the recent changes to the company's developmental brand NXT.

In late 2021, news broke that WWE was revamping NXT into something more fitting with where the company was heading. This saw many in-ring talents and backstage staff either released or choosing to leave. They also changed the entire appearance of the show and adopted a new hiring policy where athletes from outside of wrestling take a higher focus.

Speaking to Counted Out, Tyson Kidd gave his thoughts on the new-look developmental show and how it will help WWE's main roster moving forward. Although he currently works as a producer on WWE's main roster, he has had several stints in NXT.

"I think it just changed in the sense is that now it's more of what developmental used to be. When I'm watching it now, it's a little more pieces of clay that are not ready this second, but when the time comes, they'll be ready to be called up and they can be molded, more so than maybe the estabalished how NXT was before," Kidd said. (H/T Fightful)

Tyson Kidd was an in-ring talent on NXT

When NXT began to take off during its black-and-gold era, the title scene was populated with recognizable faces that included Neville (now known as PAC), Sami Zayn, and Tyler Breeze.

Also among these was Tyson Kidd, who challenged the NXT Championship and the Tag Titles.

He also appeared on the previous iteration of NXT, the gameshow era, on the "Redemption" season.

