WWE News: Tyson Kidd endorses Ryback's products

Tyson Kidd endorses The Big Guy's pre-workout supplements on Twitter.

by Harald Math News 18 Feb 2017, 15:28 IST

Tyson Kidd has given a big up to The Big Guy

What’s the story?

Ryback may not be the most popular man in WWE right now as The Big Guy seems to consistently be running down Vince McMahon, John Cena and the rest of the roster, but that hasn’t stopped Tyson Kidd from taking to Twitter to endorse the ‘Feed Me More’ brand of supplements that Ryback has recently released.

Kidd, who has been out of action since suffering a life-threatening spinal injury in June 2015, referred to the supplements as the ‘...best pre-workout I’ve ever tried’. Here’s his tweet mentioning the same:

Hell of a way to start my day. The best pre workout I've ever tried, highly recommended!@Ryback22 @FMMNutrition pic.twitter.com/2xb0XUJBqI — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) February 16, 2017

In case you didn’t know

Ryback and WWE parted ways in August 2016 seemingly on decent terms, terms that The Big Guy has since destroyed by bad-mouthing the company on his podcast.

Since leaving WWE in August, Ryback has been on something of a tear in his attempts to reinvent himself as a motivational entrepreneur.

He legally changed his name to Ryback Reeves one month after departing WWE in order to continue using the name, and has since released a self-help book titled ‘Wake Up! It’s Feeding Time’ alongside the ‘Feed Me More’ brand of supplements.

Ryback has three types of supplements available, ‘WAKE UP Unlimited Energy’, ‘ISO-HUNGRY Protein Isolate’ and ‘THE BIG GUY Testosterone Booster’. Ryback has also been competing sporadically on the independent wrestling scene, where he is currently using the name ‘The Big Guy’.

The heart of the matter

Regardless of the quality of the relationship between Ryback and WWE right now, it is unlikely that Tyson Kidd will catch any flak for endorsing his former colleague’s product.

Kidd suffered a life-threatening injury in June 2015 at the end of a match against Samoa Joe, a severe neck and spinal injury that only has a 5% survival rate. Kidd has since had 16 staples, four screws and a rod placed in his neck. It is unlikely that he will ever return to the ring.

What’s next?

Can we expect more superstars to come out and endorse the supplements? Considering Ryback’s current standing with the company this would seem unlikely.

Ryback certainly has many friends at his former workplace but the higher-ups in the WWE are almost certainly petty enough to crack down on any support Ryback’s brand could receive from their employees’ endorsement.

Sportskeeda’s take

Ryback’s commitment to his brand since leaving World Wrestling Entertainment has been impressive, to say the least.

With the supplements, book and a whole load of other merchandise available, nobody can accuse The Big Guy of resting on his laurels. More importantly, however, we would like to wish Tyson Kidd continued progress in his recovery.

