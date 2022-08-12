Create
Tyson Kidd reacted to wrestling legend's match

Tyson Kidd reacts to a classic wrestling match
Jayakrishna Dasappan
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Aug 12, 2022 11:33 AM IST

Tyson Kidd reacted to an iconic wrestling match between Davey Boy Smith and Owen Hart.

The late Owen Hart was one of the absolute greats in pro wrestling. Due to a malfunction during his entrance, the brother of Bret 'The Hitman' Hart fell 80 feet from the rafters during the Over the Edge Pay-per-view in 1999. While the medical team tried to revive him, the efforts were in vain. At the young age of 34, Hart passed away. During his short career, Owen Hart put on some wrestling classics.

The Twitter account @vintagepuroreso is known for tweeting out iconic wrestling matches and segments. The account tweeted the highlights from a classic match between Owen Hart and Davey Boy Smith. Former WWE Tag Team Champion and husband of WWE Superstar Natalya Neidhart, Kidd replied to the tweet saying that it was beautiful.

"Absolutely beautiful" - Tyson Kidd tweeted
Absolutely beautiful twitter.com/vintagepuro/st…

Fans react to Tyson Kidd's tweet

Most pro-wrestling fans cherish Owen Hart. Hart has made an impact in the wrestling business. Fans reacted to the tweet from Vintage Puroreso and to Tyson Kidd's reply.

@TJWilson This is one of my favorite matches!

Some fans shared their blessings of being able to watch Owen Hart perform.

@TJWilson Owen was so good. I consider myself very blessed to have got to see him wrestle in my formative years as a young fan

Some fans shared how much they missed the late Owen Hart.

@TJWilson Oh how I miss this….

Fans even urged the former WWE Tag Team champion to return to the squared circle and team up with Davey Boy Smith Jr. to recreate this classic match.

@TJWilson Wish you and DBJ could reenact this.

Other wrestlers also reacted to this match. Superstars such as T-Bar mentioned how these superstars performed such complicated moves in such a nanchalant manner.

@vintagepuro @NatbyNature It’s insane how flawlessly they are executing some of these extremely difficult sequences.

Fans also seconded this notion and praised the talent of the two wrestling legends.

@vintagepuro Even decades later, it's astonishing to see just how talented these two gentlemen were. Such a tremendous loss.

Like Owen Hart and Davey Boy Smith, the former WWE Tag Team champion was also known to be an amazing wrestler. Kidd has not wrestled since 2015. He was severely injured during a dark match between him and Samoa Joe. Joe won the match by hitting the muscle buster but that move proved to be more fatal than it was intended to be. Kidd is slowly recovering and has even been seen training with his wife Natalya.

Do you think Tyson will return to the squared circle? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil

