Tyson Kidd reacts to Natalya wanting to get remarried after RAW segment

Natalya and Tyson Kidd have been happily married for a long time
Anirban Banerjee
Modified Apr 19, 2022 12:48 PM IST
Tyson Kidd, Natalya's real-life husband, has reacted to her comments about the double wedding segment on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

On RAW, R-Truth officiated the double commitment ceremony between Reggie and Dana Brooke, and Tamina and Akira Tozawa. However, with the 24/7 Championship involved, things broke down into chaos. After the wedding was done, Dana was rolled up by Reggie to become the new 24/7 Champion. The title then changed hands thrice more, to Tamina, then Tozawa, and back to Brooke.

Finally, R-Truth carried the new bride away on his back with the title.

Throughout the segment, Truth was comedic, which Natalya appears to have appreciated. After the segment, she commented on it, saying that if she got married again, then she would want R-Truth there officiating it.

If I get married again, I want @RonKillings there…. Possibly running it all. Love you, Teege #WWERaw

Her husband, Tyson Kidd aka TJ Wilson, saw this comment and was bemused, retweeting it with a simple questioning "If...?" as a reaction.

If…? twitter.com/natbynature/st…

Natalya and other WWE Superstars reacted to the commitment ceremony

Other than contemplating the logistics of a future marriage, Natalya and quite a few other stars found the segment to be quite interesting and shared heartfelt posts about it.

The Queen of Harts shared what she thought about the pairing of Brooke and Reggie.

Dana and Reggie have a strong bond. No one can deny that. #WWERaw

Elsewhere, there was a Team B.A.D reunion, as Sasha Banks and Naomi came out to accompany Tamina for the ceremony as well.

.@TaminaSnuka my beautiful sister and bride! We @SashaBanksWWE are always here for you 😘 B.A.D 4 life twitter.com/wwe/status/151…

In the end, however, there was only chaos while Sarah Schreiber tried to make sense of it backstage.

.@sarahschreib attempts to sort out all the chaos, as the #247Title crew comes running out of the Double Commitment Ceremony. #WWERaw https://t.co/Bnmc7Keifz

While R-Truth ran by with Dana on his back, the new bride shouted out that she hated Reggie. The apparently hated groom ran by as well, looking for his new bride. Meanwhile, Akira Tozawa was also searching for the 24/7 Champion.

Schreiber continued to look for someone to interview as Tamina walked by with Sasha Banks and Naomi, chanting "B.A.D." Los Lotharios kissed Sarah Schreiber on both cheeks while Nikki A.S.H. was tearful about the ceremony as a whole.

Brooke will attempt to hold on to the title going forward. It will be interesting to see how tonight's episode of RAW affects her relationship with Reggie.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

