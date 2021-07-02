"I'll end up being the loser out of this by not getting to work with them" - WWE producer on releases of Lana and Ruby Riott

WWE producer Tyson Kidd, who predominantly works with the company's women's division, recently opened up about how he feels about the release of two of the division's Superstars, Lana and Ruby Riott.

Kidd recently conducted an interview with Justin Dhillon for The Wrestling Classic podcast where the conversation turned towards WWE's recent set of talent releases, which saw two main roster women leave the company. Kidd said:

"I spend time in the guy's locker room, but I work with the girls so much that I'm going to be more biased towards them. I feel bad for all those people and I feel really really bad for Lana and Ruby. I also know they're both going to be more than okay. The truth is, I'll end up being the loser out of this by not getting to work with them at this moment. I'll work with them again."

You’re braver than me, it took me nearly 2 years to see everyone again after my injury. You picked yourself up and dusted yourself off very well, it was so great to see you!!! https://t.co/wOxVgcSFz1 — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) June 14, 2021

WWE has released several Superstars this year

WWE has been somewhat ruthless this year with multiple sets of talent releases taking place over the last few months. Here's every WWE Superstar that has been released so far in 2021.

Lana and Ruby Riott were released on June 2nd, 2021. They were two of six WWE Superstars released that day, along with Braun Strowman, Buddy Murphy, Aleister Black and Santana Garrett.

Do the things you love passionately — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) June 30, 2021

Neither Lana nor Ruby Riott have given away what their plans are post-WWE. However, Riott has now changed her name to Ruby Soho and Lana has indicated that she doesn't want to give up wrestling.

Tyson Kidd has been a backstage producer in WWE for several years now after retiring from in-ring action due to a life-threatening injury he sustained in the ring.

